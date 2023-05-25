Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.06

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.06 and last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 17215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $802.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

