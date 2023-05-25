Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 471,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 393,877 shares.The stock last traded at $26.26 and had previously closed at $26.37.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,100,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.