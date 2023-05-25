Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 923,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 226,483 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,893,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IIM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.36. 99,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

