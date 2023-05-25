Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Trading Down 1.3%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.93 and last traded at $52.07. Approximately 214,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 89,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 238.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

