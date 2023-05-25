Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Trading Down 1.3%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.93 and last traded at $52.07. Approximately 214,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 89,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
