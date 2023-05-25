Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 25th (AAT, ACQ, ADI, AEO, ANF, ANNX, APPS, ARNGF, AV, AVGO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 25th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was given a C$19.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $215.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $220.00 to $210.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $185.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $200.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $251.00 to $213.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $195.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $200.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $14.00 to $9.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $10.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $32.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $33.00.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $7.00.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $13.00.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.20 to C$0.90.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 545 ($6.78) to GBX 535 ($6.65). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $690.00 to $785.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$129.00 to C$122.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$130.00 to C$121.50.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$151.00 to C$143.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$143.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$140.00 to C$131.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from C$134.00 to C$125.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from C$127.00 to C$123.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$69.00 to C$66.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$68.00 to C$67.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$73.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$70.00 to C$69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$73.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$64.00 to C$63.00.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $13.00.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $24.00 to $21.00.

Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $48.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $273.00 to $280.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $220.00 to $230.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $187.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $107.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$98.00.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$93.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$92.00 to C$93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$98.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 76 ($0.95). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $87.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $110.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $114.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $110.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $760.00 to $775.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $44.00.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.59) to GBX 635 ($7.90). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 1,500 ($18.66). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $112.00 to $91.00.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $4.30.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $32.15.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.25 to C$0.20.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.40.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $21.00 to $18.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $22.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $28.00.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $12.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $125.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $290.00 to $250.00.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.92). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 620 ($7.71). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $40.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $75.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $38.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $38.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $38.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $31.00 to $34.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $34.00 to $39.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $35.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $450.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $475.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $440.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $390.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $450.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $500.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $420.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $450.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $500.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $300.00 to $475.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $275.00 to $440.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $363.00 to $420.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $500.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $340.00 to $450.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $460.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $472.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $290.00 to $400.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $322.00 to $470.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $450.00.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $18.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $80.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $35.00 to $30.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $21.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $20.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $145.00.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 615 ($7.65) to GBX 697 ($8.67). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.50.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $13.00 to $12.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $155.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $215.00 to $200.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $165.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $195.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $185.00 to $175.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $180.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $105.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $117.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $110.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $123.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $121.00 to $128.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $110.00 to $115.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $135.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $25.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Argus from $285.00 to $310.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $533.00 to $565.00.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $4.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $16.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $72.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $660.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $710.00 to $640.00.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$1.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $76.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $185.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $20.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $53.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $72.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $9.80.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $12.00.

