Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Patrick R. O’neil Sells 1,527 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IONS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.47. 45,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.81.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

