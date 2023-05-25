Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,543 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.
Walmart Trading Down 1.5 %
Walmart stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.87.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 54.81%.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
