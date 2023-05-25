Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 785,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $62.63. 2,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,256. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $764.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

