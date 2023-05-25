Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,337 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 738,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.24. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.