Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,552 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.48. 2,110,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,004,322. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

