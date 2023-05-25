Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Invests $3.84 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.4% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC owned 0.76% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 447.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,630 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 852.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IMCV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.13. 2,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,391. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $490.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

