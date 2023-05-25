Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Invests $327,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after buying an additional 3,886,797 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $177,947,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,425,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,776,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 888,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,618,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 983,410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,156. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

