Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Invests $592,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,890,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,357,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,730,000. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,270,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,864,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

