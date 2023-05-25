Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.34. 44,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

