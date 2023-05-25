iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 70,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,175,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.