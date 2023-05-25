iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.62 and last traded at $81.64. Approximately 5,754,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,697,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
