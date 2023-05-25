iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.62 and last traded at $81.64. Approximately 5,754,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,697,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

