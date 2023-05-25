iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.27 and last traded at $50.29. Approximately 1,905,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,820,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
