iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.27 and last traded at $50.29. Approximately 1,905,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,820,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

