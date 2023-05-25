iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIGGet Rating)’s share price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.56 and last traded at $49.57. Approximately 925,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,132,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,474.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

