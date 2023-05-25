iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.56 and last traded at $49.57. Approximately 925,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,132,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,474.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

