iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.56 and last traded at $49.57. Approximately 925,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,132,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
