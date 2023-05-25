iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.27 and last traded at $45.29. Approximately 1,698,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,728,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
