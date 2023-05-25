iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 281,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 194,364 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,910. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

