iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HYXF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 51,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,799. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.227 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
