iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 51,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,799. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.227 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

