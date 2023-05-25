iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.83. 560,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,062,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
