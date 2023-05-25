iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.83. 560,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,062,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,611,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,802,000 after purchasing an additional 587,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,721,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,779,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after buying an additional 30,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after acquiring an additional 635,253 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

