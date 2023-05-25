iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.77. 1,043,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 939,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
