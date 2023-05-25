iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.77. 1,043,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 939,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 12,572.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1,659.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 46,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 136,164 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

