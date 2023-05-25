iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.31. 22,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 34,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
