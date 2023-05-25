iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.31. 22,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 34,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

