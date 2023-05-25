iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.94. 20,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 19,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTJ Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

