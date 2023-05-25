iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.94. 20,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 19,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.