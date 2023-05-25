iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, an increase of 430.7% from the April 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INDY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.60. 22,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 303.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,287,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,703,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.