iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 17,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 24,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

