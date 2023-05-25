iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 48,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 23,042 shares.The stock last traded at $58.36 and had previously closed at $58.53.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $705.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

