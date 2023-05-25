iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.38 and last traded at $59.41. 14,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 25,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.21.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,502,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 84,122.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.