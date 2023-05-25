iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Down 1%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.61 and last traded at $53.64. Approximately 6,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 16,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $128.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

