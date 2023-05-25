iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.71. 2,173,825 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.