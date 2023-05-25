iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $109.17. 637,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,170. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $118.53. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

