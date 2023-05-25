iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Boosted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 163,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $131.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

