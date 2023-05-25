iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 12-Month High at $452.13

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $452.13 and last traded at $449.43, with a volume of 645077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $430.93.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

