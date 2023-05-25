Jack A. Pacheco Sells 2,500 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SMART Global in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMART Global Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

