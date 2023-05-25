Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC) Short Interest Update

Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 2,960.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Acquisition by 135.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,205. Jackson Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

About Jackson Acquisition

Jackson Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors.

