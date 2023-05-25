Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 48,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

SCHW opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 123,103 shares worth $7,530,942. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

