Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $194,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $32,838,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $207,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $12,294,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $237,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

