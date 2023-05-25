Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

