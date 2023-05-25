Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Takes $218,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Shares of AZN stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $224.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.