Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,648 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RTM stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $185.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average is $163.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

