Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after acquiring an additional 647,363 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,408,000 after acquiring an additional 168,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after acquiring an additional 151,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BR traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.67. The company had a trading volume of 196,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.97 and a 200 day moving average of $143.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $3,335,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

