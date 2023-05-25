Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 44,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.29. The company had a trading volume of 377,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,163. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

