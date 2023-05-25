Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.7 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.38. The company had a trading volume of 733,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,864. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.46 and a 200 day moving average of $230.76.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

