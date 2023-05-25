Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,196 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fortinet by 28.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Fortinet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,827,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,948,000 after purchasing an additional 318,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.88. 4,227,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,076. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.