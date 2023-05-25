Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 968 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,152,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance
RYU stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.88. 34,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,013. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $99.69 and a one year high of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
