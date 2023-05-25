Jackson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,205 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.9 %

GOOG traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,199,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,773,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $127.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average is $99.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

