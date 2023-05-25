James J. Whalen Sells 295 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CAO James J. Whalen sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commvault Systems Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

