Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Down 1.3%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.58 and last traded at $50.77. 8,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 23,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a market cap of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSML. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.