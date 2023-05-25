Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $14.13

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $12.85. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 1,037 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 731.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,167 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,585,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More

